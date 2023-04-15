Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Hawks (35-45-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
