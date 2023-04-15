Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are slated to play on Saturday at TD Garden, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Hawks on Sunday, 120-114. Payton Pritchard scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed 11 assists and 14 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Payton Pritchard
|30
|14
|11
|0
|0
|9
|Mike Muscala
|27
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sam Hauser
|26
|5
|6
|1
|1
|8
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.
- Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|21.7
|5.2
|2.5
|1
|0.1
|2.2
|Derrick White
|15.1
|4.6
|4.3
|0.5
|1.2
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|18
|4.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0
|1.3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.7
|2.6
|3.1
|0.8
|0.2
|1.1
|Marcus Smart
|9.1
|1.6
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
