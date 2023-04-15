After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .171 with two doubles and two walks.

This season, Arroyo has posted at least one hit in five of 13 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

