After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .115 with two doubles and three walks.

In three of 10 games this season, Wong got a hit, but only one each time.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings