DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mahle (1-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
