Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Franchy Cordero (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- Cordero has had a base hit in seven of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in 44.4% of his games in 2023 (four of nine), and 11.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cordero has an RBI in five of nine games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Mahle (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.