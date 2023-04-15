Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .444.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 21.4% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings