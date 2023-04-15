Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks - April 15
Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.
Below, we look at Brown's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|26.6
|26.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.9
|6.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|4.1
|PRA
|36.5
|37
|37.4
|PR
|--
|33.5
|33.3
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.4
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks
- Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.
- Allowing 26 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.
- Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/11/2023
|38
|24
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|11/16/2022
|23
|22
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
