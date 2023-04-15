Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.50).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Mahle (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.