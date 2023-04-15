Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Higashioka -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)
- Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Higashioka picked up a base hit in 39 of 86 games last season (45.3%), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (10.5%).
- He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 10.5%), going deep in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka picked up an RBI in 21 of 86 games last season (24.4%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 26.7% of his 86 games last season, he scored (23 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.212
|AVG
|.240
|.257
|OBP
|.271
|.404
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|22/6
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|15 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (51.1%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (10.6%)
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (21.3%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.5%)
|9 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (25.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Mahle (1-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
