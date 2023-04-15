Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mahle (1-1) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
