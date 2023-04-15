The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, six home runs, four walks and 12 RBI), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (15) this season while batting .283 with nine extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 69th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 38.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 13), and 10.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (23.1%).
  • In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.52 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Anderson (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
