Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, six home runs, four walks and 12 RBI), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (15) this season while batting .283 with nine extra-base hits.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 38.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 13), and 10.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (23.1%).
- In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.52 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will look to Anderson (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
