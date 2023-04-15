The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, six home runs, four walks and 12 RBI), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (15) this season while batting .283 with nine extra-base hits.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).

He has hit a home run in 38.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 13), and 10.5% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (23.1%).

In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

