Saturday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (6-8) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (7-6) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-2 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Angels will call on Tyler Anderson (1-0) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (0-1).

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with one win in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has won all of its four games in which it was named as at least a -105 moneyline underdog.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (76 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.24 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule