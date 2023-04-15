When the Los Angeles Angels (7-6) and Boston Red Sox (6-8) match up at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 15, Tyler Anderson will get the nod for the Angels, while the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 0.90 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Angels have gone 6-5 (54.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Angels have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a -105 moneyline underdog.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.