Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has a home run and four walks while batting .148.
- Refsnyder has a hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
