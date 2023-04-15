The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has a home run and four walks while batting .148.
  • Refsnyder has a hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson (1-0) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
