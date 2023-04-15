Domingo German and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +110 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankeesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: YES
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Yankees -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have gone 8-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, New York has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 57.4% chance to win.
  • New York has played in 14 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-8-0).
  • The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-4 4-2 5-2 3-4 7-5 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.