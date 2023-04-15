The New York Yankees (8-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-4) will square off on Saturday, April 15 at Yankee Stadium, with Domingo German getting the nod for the Yankees and Tyler Mahle toeing the rubber for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs Mahle - MIN (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Yankees' matchup against the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

New York has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Twins have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+135) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL East +170 - 2nd

