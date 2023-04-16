Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge -- batting .273 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.623) and total hits (16) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 18th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.