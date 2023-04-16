Aaron Judge -- batting .273 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.623) and total hits (16) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 18th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (40.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

