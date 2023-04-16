Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .258 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .283 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 53rd in slugging.
- In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).
- In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
