The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .200 with a home run and a walk.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.