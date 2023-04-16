The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .261 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
