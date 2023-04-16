Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .205 with a double, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 16 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .276 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (42.9%), leaving the park in 11.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (71.4%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
