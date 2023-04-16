Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see Reid Detmers on the hill for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 20 total home runs.

Boston's .423 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (85 total).

The Red Sox are 16th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.0 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Boston's 5.36 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.458).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Whitlock (0-1) in his second start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Rays L 7-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays L 9-7 Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels W 5-3 Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels W 9-7 Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Brayan Bello Shohei Ohtani 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Tyler Mahle 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta

