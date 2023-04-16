Rob Refsnyder -- 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .200 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In five of 10 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
