The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will square off against the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank third in MLB play with 25 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

New York's .440 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (72 total runs).

The Yankees rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Yankees strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.150).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cole is looking to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Cole will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Guardians W 11-2 Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins L 11-2 Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins L 4-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins W 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Jhony Brito Patrick Sandoval 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah

