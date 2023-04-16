Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (9-6) will match up against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (10-5) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+135). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (3-0, 1.40 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 1.35 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL East +175 - 2nd

