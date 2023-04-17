On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .386 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
  • In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.71 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
