The Boston Bruins take the ice in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are the favorite, with -225 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Panthers, who have +190 moneyline odds.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) have an 11-5-16 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 65 games (58-4-3, 119 points).

In the 37 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 27-3-0 (54 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

