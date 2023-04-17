Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Christian Arroyo (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .170 with two doubles and two walks.
- This season, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
