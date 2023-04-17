On Monday, April 17 at 11:10 AM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (7-8) visit the Boston Red Sox (8-8) at Fenway Park. Shohei Ohtani will get the call for the Angels, while Brayan Bello will take the hill for the Red Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (2-0, 0.47 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Red Sox have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

