The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his last game, had six points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 112-99 win over the Hawks.

Let's look at Horford's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 9.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 4.0 PRA 18.5 19 19.4 PR -- 16 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.6



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Horford's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 118.1 points per contest, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 38 6 9 2 2 2 1 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

