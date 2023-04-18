The Atlanta Hawks are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)

Celtics (- 10) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are averaging 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

