Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-10.5)
|230.5
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-10.5)
|230.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-10.5)
|229.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Celtics (-10.5)
|228.5
|-525
|+410
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams together give up 229.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-110
|25.0
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|27.5
|-105
|29.0
|Jaylen Brown
|27.5
|-105
|26.6
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-105
|24.0
