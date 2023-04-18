Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|229.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|42
|51.2%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|55
|67.1%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
