Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .435.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (three of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings