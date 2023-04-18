Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .091 with .
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in a game twice this season, in 10 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
