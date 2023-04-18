Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Duran reached base via a hit in 33 of 58 games last season (56.9%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).
- Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.273
|OBP
|.294
|.367
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|42/7
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- The Twins are sending Gray (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.