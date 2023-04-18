Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .267.
- In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Turner has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this season, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.60).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
