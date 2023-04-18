The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-99 win over the Hawks (his last game) Brogdon posted five points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brogdon's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.9 15.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.9 PRA 18.5 22.8 23.1 PR -- 19.1 19.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.4



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 11.9 makes per contest, eighth in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 21 5 5 2 0 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

