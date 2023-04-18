The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 112-99 win over the Hawks, Smart had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 20.5 20.9 20.6 PR -- 14.6 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 118.1 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 32 11 7 7 2 2 3 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.