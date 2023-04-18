After hitting .243 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .245.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

