Red Sox vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-115). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.
Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-115
|-105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 17 games with a total this season.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-5
|3-4
|7-3
|1-5
|2-5
|6-3
