Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has three doubles and a walk while hitting .385.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), with multiple hits three times (30.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 2.60 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
