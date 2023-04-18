Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

In seven of 12 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings