The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (hitting .138 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .146.

Casas has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%).

He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings