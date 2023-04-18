Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are third-best in MLB action with 26 total home runs.

New York's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Yankees rank 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.

New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (74 total).

The Yankees are 24th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 10.0 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.04 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.099).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins L 11-2 Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins L 4-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins W 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman

