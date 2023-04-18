In the series opener on Tuesday, April 18, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (10-6) square off against Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (8-8). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-150). A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs Jose Suarez - LAA (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Angels have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +180 - 2nd

