Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .271 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (41.2%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (64.7%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Angels give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
- Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
