After hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (18) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Rizzo is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with at least two hits three times (18.8%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (37.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (18.8%) he had more than one.

In six games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 10 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

