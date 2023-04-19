After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .160 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Arroyo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of 16 games so far this season.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers.
